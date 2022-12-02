Chesterfield's FA Cup tie against West Brom snubbed by BBC and ITV for live coverage

The Spireites host the Championship Baggies in the third round over the weekend of January 7.

With three divisions separating the two clubs it had been hoped the fixture would be selected by either the BBC or ITV, which would have bagged each club £85,000 for a live broadcast fee.

But that is not the case and the UK TV picks have now been confirmed as the following:

Chesterfield's players celebrate their second round win against AFC Wimbledon.

FRIDAY 6 JANUARY

Manchester United v Everton at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player

SATURDAY 7 JANUARY

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at 8pm on ITV 4 and ITVX

SUNDAY 8 JANUARY

Cardiff City v Leeds United at 2pm on ITV,1 ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player

Manchester City v Chelsea at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

MONDAY 9 JANUARY 2023