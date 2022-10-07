News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's FA Cup tie against ninth tier side selected for TV coverage

Chesterfield’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Anstey Nomads has been selected for TV coverage.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:21 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:21 pm

The match, on Saturday, October 15, will kick-off at 12.30pm and be broadcast live on the BBC via iplayer, the red button service and the BBC Sport website.

Anstey were drawn at home but talks are ongoing about where the fixture will be played given their small stadium capacity.

The Nomads play in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division North, the ninth tier of English football.

Chesterfield's FA Cup tie will be shown on TV.

The Leicestershire club are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition.

Anstey’s manager Tony Blanchard and players visited the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night to watch Chesterfield’s 3-2 defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge.

The winners of the tie will receive £9,375 in prize money, while the losers get £3,125.

