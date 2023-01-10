The Spireites and the Baggies played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

But that was not enough for the BBC or ITV to be tempted to show the replay at The Hawthorns next Tuesday (January 17, 8pm).

It means both clubs miss out on a live broadcast fee of £42,500.

Liam Mandeville in action against West Brom.

Instead, Wolves v Liverpool will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport on Tuesday with a 7.45pm kick-off.

And ITV have chosen Leeds United and Cardiff City again on ITV and ITVX on Wednesday at 7.45pm.