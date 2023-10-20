Chesterfield’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth has been selected for TV coverage.

The first round clash will be shown live on ITV1 on Sunday, November 5 with a 12.15pm kick-off.

Last season, clubs whose first round matches were televised each received £50,000 so both the Spireites and Pompey could expect to get the same amount or similar. The winners of the tie will also bag £40,000 in prize money.

It should prove to be an exciting encounter, with Town currently top of the National League, while Portsmouth are unbeaten and are leading the way in League One.

Chesterfield host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round.

The fixture also has extra spice because of the links Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs have with Pompey.

Chesterfield say tickets for the tie are now on sale online. Face-to-face sales will begin at 9am on Monday.

Season ticket holders will have until 9am on Wednesday to claim their seat.

Chesterfield have reached the third round in the last two years, while Portsmouth won the competition in 2008, beating Cardiff City 1-0 in the final.

