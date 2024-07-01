Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield are back training on home soil as preparations for the new campaign enter a second week.

The Spireites were out in Spain last week as the players were put through some gruelling sessions after the summer break.

But they are now back at their training ground in Hasland as they get ready for their first friendly at Matlock Town on Saturday. The Gladiators are in the Northern Premier League, three divisions below Town, and are led by former Blues boss Nicky Law. The match at The Proctor Cars Stadium is a 3pm kick-off.

The winners of the game will be presented with the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup.

The fixture will be a chance for fans to see summer signings Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden, Tim Akinola, Lewis Gordon and Chey Dunkley in action for the first time.

After facing Matlock, Chesterfield will then host Premier League Nottingham Forest the following Saturday at 3pm.

Their current schedule also includes Alfreton away (July 16), Sheffield United (July 20) and Derby County (July 23) at home, before travelling to Scunthorpe United on Friday, August 2.