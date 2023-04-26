News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Chesterfield's destiny in own hands after Woking slip-up against Halifax

Chesterfield can secure third place in the National League if they beat Maidstone United on Saturday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST- 2 min read

Third spot would mean the Spireites would advance straight through to the play-off semi-finals and would not have to play in the elimination round.

The semi-final would be a one-legged tie at the Technique Stadium and victory would send Town to Wembley for the final and give them a shot at promotion back to League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woking had the chance to leapfrog the Blues on Tuesday night but they lost 1-0 at home to Halifax in their game in hand and that means Chesterfield’s fate is back in their own hands.

Chesterfield will finish third if they win on Saturday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.Chesterfield will finish third if they win on Saturday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.
Chesterfield will finish third if they win on Saturday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.
Most Popular

The Spireites go into the final day of the season (5.30pm kick-off) two points ahead of Woking and with a better goal difference by three so a draw could also be enough to seal third depending on how the Cardinals do at Solihull Moors.

Relegated Maidstone are rock-bottom of the league, 25 points adrift of safety, and have conceded 100 goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have been on a great run, there is no getting away from that, and if we can beat Maidstone we will have 84 points which is a good return in any division,” Town boss Paul Cook said.

The play-off final will be played at Wembley on Saturday, May 13 at 3.30pm.

Here is the National League play-off schedule:

Eliminator A (5th v 6th) – Tuesday, 2 May - 7.45pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eliminator B – (4th v 7th) – Wednesday, 3 May – 7.45pm

Semi-final (2nd v Eliminator A Winner) – Sunday, 7 May – 12.30pm

Semi-final – (3rd v Eliminator B Winner) – Sunday 7 May – 3.30pm

Final – Saturday, 13 May – 3.30pm

Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldWokingSpireitesWembleyTechnique Stadium