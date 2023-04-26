Third spot would mean the Spireites would advance straight through to the play-off semi-finals and would not have to play in the elimination round.

The semi-final would be a one-legged tie at the Technique Stadium and victory would send Town to Wembley for the final and give them a shot at promotion back to League Two.

Woking had the chance to leapfrog the Blues on Tuesday night but they lost 1-0 at home to Halifax in their game in hand and that means Chesterfield’s fate is back in their own hands.

Chesterfield will finish third if they win on Saturday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

The Spireites go into the final day of the season (5.30pm kick-off) two points ahead of Woking and with a better goal difference by three so a draw could also be enough to seal third depending on how the Cardinals do at Solihull Moors.

Relegated Maidstone are rock-bottom of the league, 25 points adrift of safety, and have conceded 100 goals.

"We have been on a great run, there is no getting away from that, and if we can beat Maidstone we will have 84 points which is a good return in any division,” Town boss Paul Cook said.

The play-off final will be played at Wembley on Saturday, May 13 at 3.30pm.

Here is the National League play-off schedule:

Eliminator A (5th v 6th) – Tuesday, 2 May - 7.45pm

Eliminator B – (4th v 7th) – Wednesday, 3 May – 7.45pm

Semi-final (2nd v Eliminator A Winner) – Sunday, 7 May – 12.30pm

Semi-final – (3rd v Eliminator B Winner) – Sunday 7 May – 3.30pm