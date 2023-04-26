Chesterfield's destiny in own hands after Woking slip-up against Halifax
Chesterfield can secure third place in the National League if they beat Maidstone United on Saturday.
Third spot would mean the Spireites would advance straight through to the play-off semi-finals and would not have to play in the elimination round.
The semi-final would be a one-legged tie at the Technique Stadium and victory would send Town to Wembley for the final and give them a shot at promotion back to League Two.
Woking had the chance to leapfrog the Blues on Tuesday night but they lost 1-0 at home to Halifax in their game in hand and that means Chesterfield’s fate is back in their own hands.
The Spireites go into the final day of the season (5.30pm kick-off) two points ahead of Woking and with a better goal difference by three so a draw could also be enough to seal third depending on how the Cardinals do at Solihull Moors.
Relegated Maidstone are rock-bottom of the league, 25 points adrift of safety, and have conceded 100 goals.
"We have been on a great run, there is no getting away from that, and if we can beat Maidstone we will have 84 points which is a good return in any division,” Town boss Paul Cook said.
The play-off final will be played at Wembley on Saturday, May 13 at 3.30pm.
Here is the National League play-off schedule:
Eliminator A (5th v 6th) – Tuesday, 2 May - 7.45pm
Eliminator B – (4th v 7th) – Wednesday, 3 May – 7.45pm
Semi-final (2nd v Eliminator A Winner) – Sunday, 7 May – 12.30pm
Semi-final – (3rd v Eliminator B Winner) – Sunday 7 May – 3.30pm
Final – Saturday, 13 May – 3.30pm