Chesterfield's defender loan at Eastleigh set to be extended
The left-back has been at Eastleigh for the past month and that deal is going to carry on further, coach Danny Webb has confirmed.
The 22-year-old has played 90 minutes five times for the Spitfires, helping them climb to ninth, just four points off the play-offs.
"I don’t think I have pre-empted that, that is probably the plan,” Webb told the DT.
"Eastleigh have been on a really good run since Richard Hill took over, especially since Bailey has gone in, and by all accounts he has been one of their best players.
"It would be different if we were loaning players to Barnet, we would have to be selfish on that one.
"Eastleigh are looking to get in the play-offs so they have got something to play for which is great for Bailey’s personal development.”
The decision to keep Clements out on loan has been made easier, you would think, because of the form of Branden Horton at left-back.
"Branden has been really good,” Webb continued. “And when Miguel Freckleton has played there he has done well as well.
"If we were to bring Bailey back at this moment in time, is he going to play ahead of Frecks and Branden on their current form? You would have to say no. And that is nothing against Bailey Clements, that is just how well the other two are doing. Like the manager says, to bring him back to sit in the stand is not fair on Bailey Clements. As much as we want to be selfish we have got to look at the players’ development and welfare as well.”