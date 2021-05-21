James Rowe.

The Spireites go into Saturday’s game in the last play-off place on goal difference.

They face an in-form Daggers side who could close the gap to Town just one point with victory at the Technique and then another top seven rival in Halifax on the last day of the season.

Rowe, who said he sees tomorrow’s match as a ‘bonus’ given they were fighting relegation in November, explained: “We have run out of lives, if you like, in our play-off hunt, it is a must-win tomorrow we know that, but it is also a must-win for the opposition so as a neutral I am sure it will be one heck of a game. I am looking forward to it.

“Mathematically four points could get you in (the play-offs), mathematically three points could get you in, however if I am being realistic two wins will be needed.

“I see it as a bonus game for the club because nobody expected us to be in this position when we took over in November.

“However, when you go on a good run everybody expects you to go blow everybody away week in, week out and that is just not the reality of it especially when you are playing Saturday-Tuesday for four months and it has caught up on us a little bit.

“We will need two wins in my mind and that is more than achievable because we have gone on runs of six wins.

“The two opponents now are both at the top end so bring it on.”

The Daggers are unbeaten in eight, winning seven, and could sneak into the play-offs themselves.

The fact the visitors have something to play for could work in the Blues’ favour, according to Rowe.

“I think it might benefit us with the position they are in because they also have to go for the jugular,” he added.