Chesterfield were praised for their ‘character’ in their impressive comeback win against Solihull Moors.

The Spireites were 2-0 down on 53 minutes but three goals in five minutes turned the scoreline around.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “They really are showing such character to come from behind to win again. They deserve a lot of credit for that comeback today. It is great after the disappointment of the away game. Their (Solihull’s) celebrations were massive because it was a big result for them. We were respectful in defeat and today we were respectful in victory.

“It (the defeat on Boxing Day) was a kick in the gut because it stopped our run and probably gave Bromley a bit of belief. They then went and thumped Ebbsfleet 5-1 so there was more pressure on us than usual today.

Will Grigg scored Chesterfield's third against Solihull Moors. Picture: Tina Jenner

“It could be (a big moment in the season). If we had lost we still would have been four points clear with two games in hand, but you are probably giving a bit more belief to the other camps - Bromley and Barnet. We have taken that away tonight but not in general - they won’t give up on us.”

On the performance, Webb continued: “We are disappointed with the two goals, having all of the ball and going down 1-0, and then poor Frecks slips and then they make it 2-0.

“And then you are looking at the boys going what you got? When we got one back you just fancied us. At 2-2 you are hoping to win but also you want to be careful with their counter-attacks. To see the game out with the maturity and the professionalism we did is credit to the players. Everyone stuck together.

“The gaffer is big on decision-making and patience - when to cross, shoot and pass. I thought our decision-making got better at 2-0.”

Chesterfield now take a break from the league as they are in FA Cup action away at Watford on Saturday.

Webb added: “There are loads of things to work on and improve on but let’s enjoy this win. There is still a lot of football left to be played, – a lot of lessons to be learnt. Bromley are Barnet will keep trying, we have got to play both of those teams away from home.