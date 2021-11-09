The wing-back was shown a straight red card by referee Scott Simpson in injury-time in the FA Cup tie following an altercation with the Shrimpers’ Zak Brunt.

As a result Miller will now miss the next three matches against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Altrincham.

Rowe said he would not be appealing the decision but Southend are hoping to get Brunt’s red overturned.

Calvin Miller. Picture: Tina Jenner.

On Miller's red card, Rowe told the DT: "I am really disappointed, we have got to be better than that.

"We can’t show a lack of discipline like that.

"With ten seconds to go, you just do not get involved.

"It is part of his development as well, he is still 24.

"He is still learning himself.

"He has got to understand that the opposition might be frustrated in that period of the game and not react.

"But development does not just happen on the pitch, it happens off it as well, so we will be working with him.

“It was a great performance from Calvin and it is a shame it ended on that note.”

Meanwhile, Rowe was pleased to welcome back Curtis Weston from injury.

The midfielder had been out for around a month with an ankle problem.

He came on in the second-half against Southend and his return is a big plus given Town’s injury crisis.

"I am delighted to have him back,” Rowe explained.

"I am pleased he came through it.

"He is ahead of schedule by nearly 14 days from where we thought he was going to be.

"It was a good 15 minutes from him.”

The Blues are next in action this Saturday at home to Weymouth.

The Terras are 17th in the National League table but have won their last two.

“I am really looking for it,” Rowe added.

“We always want to play here (at the Technique Stadium).

"We make the pitch big here.

"We are trying to express ourselves.