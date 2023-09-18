Watch more videos on Shots!

The winger, who was due to be out of contract at the end of this season, has penned a new deal until summer 2025.

The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals and created seven others in 34 appearances since joining from Altrincham for a fee in January.

On signing his new contract, Colclough told the DT: "It is something that you work really hard for everyday so to be rewarded it makes you want to dig deep and give even more for the cause.

Ryan Colclough. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"It was a no-brainer for me. I think everyone can see where the club is going. The hard work behind the scenes, the training ground, the support we have from the fans, it is obviously important to get promotion this year but in my head I think we can go again so it was really a no-brainer. I want to go as high as I can go and at the moment I am looking at how we are doing and where we are going as a club and I want that to be with Chesterfield.

"The gaffer is great at building a good group, we have got strength in depth and it is certainly something that I want to be a part of. Chesterfield is a massive club. I would say it is probably better than I first thought. It is something I am really happy to be a part of now.”

‘Coco’, as he is known by his teammates and the fans, said his new contract happened ‘pretty quickly’ and he was pleased that was the case so it did not become a distraction.

"I was into the last year of my contract but I did have an option, but when I was spoken to I was delighted to hear the news,” he said. “It was something I wanted to get done, I don’t like things like that in the background going on and it is an important season for us all so to get full focus back on that was the main thing. It gives me and my family some more security and it is like a reward for the hard work put in so it is time to work hard again now and keep going.”

Colclough has only been at the club for nine months but he says he ‘feels at home’ and he really appreciates the support of the fans. And he joked that he sometimes can’t get his song out of his way mind.

He laughed: “Sometimes it is in my head a little bit when I am on the way home – it is a catchy tune! I think the fans have seen that I have tried really hard and I still feel I have got a lot more to come so the fact they are right behind you gives you that extra push. They have been the 12th man and I think they have really helped us get the results at times.”

Colclough has got five goals and two assists in nine appearances already this season but he is not resting on his laurels.

He said: "I am pleased with my goals return so far – I have got a target in my head which I won’t share – I always have a target. I am sure Robbo will remind me I should have scored a lot more being in at the back post but I am really happy. For me, creating a chance is just as good as scoring goal if it helps the team win. It is is something I am trying to do every week.”