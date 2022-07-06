The Spireites will visit the newly-promoted side, which will be the first ever meeting between the two teams, on August 6.

The Blues’ first home game will be the following weekend against Aldershot Town before Wrexham then come to Derbyshire three days later.

Town will be away at newly-relegated Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture taking place on New Year’s Day.

Chesterfield head to Dorking Wanderers on the first day of the new season.

The last away match is a trip to Bromley on April 22 before Paul Cook’s men finish the season at home to Maidstone United on April 29.

Chesterfield will face neighbours Notts County away on the fourth match of the season at Meadow Lane on August 20. The home clash is on January 21.

The Spireites will host title favourites Wrexham on the third game on August 16. They will travel to the Racecourse Ground in midweek on December 13.

The Blues will go to Oldham Athletic, who were relegated from League Two last season with Scunthorpe, on September 3. The Latics come to the Technique Stadium on February 25.

Chesterfield will visit York City, who came up from the National League North through the play-offs, in midweek on October 25. The reverse fixture takes place later in the season on bank holiday on Friday, April 7.

Gateshead, who won the National League North title last season, make the journey to Derbyshire on September 10, while Town will head north on March 4.

Maidstone United, who won the National League South, host Chesterfield on September 24, with the reverse fixture on the last day of the campaign.

The play-offs will start on May 2 and the final will take place on May 13.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

AUGUST

Sat Aug 6 Dorking Wanderers A

Sat Aug 13 Aldershot Town H

Tue Aug 16 Wrexham H

Sat Aug 20 Notts County A

Sat Aug 27 Barnet H

Mon Aug 29 Altrincham A

SEPTEMBER

Sat Sep 3 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Sep 10 Gateshead H

Tue Sep 13 Southend United H

Sat Sep 17 Yeovil Town A Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 24 Maidstone United A

OCTOBER

Sat Oct 1 Maidenhead United H Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Tue Oct 4 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat Oct 8 Eastleigh A

Sat Oct 15 Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 22 Bromley H

Tue Oct 25 York City A

Sat Oct 29 Boreham Wood H

NOVEMBER

Sat Nov 5 Emirates FA Cup 1

Tue Nov 8 Wealdstone A

Sat Nov 12 Torquay United A

Sat Nov 19 Solihull Moors H Isuzu FA Trophy 2

Sat Nov 26 Woking H Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 3 FC Halifax Town A

DECEMBER

Sat Dec 10 Dorking Wanderers H

Tue Dec 13 Wrexham A

Sat Dec 17 Isuzu FA Trophy 3

Mon Dec 26 Scunthorpe United A

JANUARY

Sun Jan 1 Scunthorpe United H

Sat Jan 7 Aldershot Town A Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 14 Isuzu FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 21 Notts County H

Tue Jan 24 Altrincham H

Sat Jan 28 Barnet A Emirates FA Cup 4

FEBRUARY

Sat Feb 4 Boreham Wood A

Sat Feb 11 Torquay United H Isuzu FA Trophy 5

Sat Feb 18 Solihull Moors A

Tue Feb 21 Wealdstone H

Sat Feb 25 Oldham Athletic H

MARCH

Wed Mar 1 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 4 Gateshead A Isuzu FA Trophy 6

Tue Mar 7 Southend United A

Sat Mar 11 Yeovil Town H

Sat Mar 18 Woking A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 25 FC Halifax Town H

APRIL

Sat Apr 1 Maidenhead United A Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final

Fri Apr 7 York City H

Mon Apr 10 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat Apr 15 Eastleigh H

Sat Apr 22 Bromley A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 29 Maidstone United H