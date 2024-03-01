Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Everton, recorded clean sheet number 10 in midweek against Barnet.

Tyrer has been at his boyhood Toffees since he was seven and he is under contract there until summer 2025.

He impressed on loan at Chester last season and he is a fan favourite at the Spireites this year.

Harry Tyrer.

If Chesterfield are in League Two next season, a return to the Spireites would seem like the most natural next step in his career, but that would depend on all parties agreeing.

Asked if any talks have taken place yet, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “No, not yet at all.

"We obviously know that Everton think very highly of him.

"I think at the end of the season we will assess all those things. We want to win the league and want to win it as soon as we can but we know that life does not go smoothly.

"Harry Tyrer has been fantastic for us. I am sure, without speaking for him, the gaffer would seriously consider having Harry again next year. Those sort of conversations will have to wait.