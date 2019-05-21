Chesterfield would benefit if Wigan Athletic sold Egypt international Sam Morsy to Sheffield Wednesday

Speculation linking Wigan's Sam Morsy with Sheffield Wednesday will pique the interest of National League Chesterfield.

'Sky sources' have linked the Latics captain with a summer move to Hillsborough.

Morsy in action against the Owls

Chesterfield stand to benefit if the Egyptian international is sold, thanks to a clause that was part of his January 2016 move from the Proact to the DW Stadium.

The Derbyshire Times understands a percentage in the region of 10 per cent would be owed to Chesterfield, on anything Wigan recoup for Morsy, above and beyond the £200,000 or so they paid for him.

Morsy made 117 appearances as a Spireite and wore the captain's armband under former Town boss and current Wigan manager Paul Cook.

Sheffield Wednesday would have to put up a significant amount of cash to prise the 27-year-old away from Wigan, where he is club captain.

It was only in December of last year that Morsy extended his contract to the summer of 2021.

That, and his close bond with Cook, have led sources in Wigan to pour cold water on the rumours of a move to the Owls.

This isn't the first time he's been linked with a move to the Steel City. Sheffield United were reportedly interested in his services back in the summer of 2016.

Morsy played 40 times for Championship outfit Wigan last season, scoring once and picking up 14 yellow cards and one red.