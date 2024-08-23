Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says Chesterfield are working hard to get the ‘balance’ right in their play.

The Blues have been trying out some tactical tweaks for the new season, including adding more width to their game and changing formation when in and out of possession.

They conceded a lot of similar goals on the counter-attack last term, and half of the National League actually had a better defensive record than them, but Cook’s men still eased to the title.

On those changes, Cook told the DT: “The game is moving forward at a rate of knots and as a coach/manager you have got to try your best to move forward with it. For us, it is about trying to get the balance right between attack and defending. It is something my teams have always struggled with, which is the gaps between centre-halves and full-backs, which is where we can be hurt, but football is a forever moving game and within that you are just doing your best to get your team to play as well as they can on a Saturday.

“Our goals we concede usually come from giving the ball away cheaply and people running through lines between centre-halves and full-backs. In the modern day they call it transition, I suppose, but whatever formation you play if you give the ball away cheaply then you are in trouble. You can adjust and tweak but I am a great believer in that it is 11v11 and it just depends as a manager what your preferences are.”

Chesterfield have collected four points from a possible six, including hammering Crewe 5-0 last weekend. The Spireites are fifth in the rankings so far, but Cook will start taking the table more seriously in a couple of months’ time.

He explained: “You have got to give people 10 games, I always think 10 games for the leagues to settle down a little bit. For people to work each other out, to finish their squads, for windows to close, for injuries to tidy up etc, and then we will see what the league will resemble. At the minute, it is early days, we are really pleased with our performance at Crewe, of course we are, but we are not naive enough to think that everything will go our way like it did at Crewe where everything we touched turned to gold. We will just keep working hard and doing our best.

“You have got to give it time, the football world drives me mad at the minute, where managers don’t get time. I have never seen an industry like it. But that is the game we are in and those are the rules that people are making now for football so we have just got to play the game.”