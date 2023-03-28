Chesterfield won't be taking Maidenhead United lightly, says Spireites coach

Danny Webb.

Town are fourth in the National League table, behind Woking in third by only one goal, with seven fixtures remaining.

Paul Cook’s men are one of the in-form teams in the division after going six games unbeaten, including five wins.

But they have never won at Maidenhead despite visiting four times since dropping out of League Two.

The Magpies are 14th and have only won one of their last six matches but they held leaders Wrexham to a 2-2 draw at the start of March which once again proves they are a diffcult nut to crack at York Road.

Webb said: “We all know our record there. I think last year they beat ourselves, Wrexham and Grimsby so they are good at home against the big teams. We have got to go there and not take anything for granted.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield will be hoping to have top goalscorer Armando Dobra available this weekend after the midfielder was withdrawn as a ‘precaution’ against Halifax. The 21-year-old came off the bench to double the lead but was subbed off shortly after.

Webb said at the time: “It was just a precaution. The game was won. He felt a tightness in his hamstring so why risk him? I am sure Dobs will realise it was the best thing for him.”