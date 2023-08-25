The Spireites travel to Altrincham on Saturday before hosting Hartlepool United on Monday.

Oldham Athletic manager, David Unsworth has called the Saturday-Monday schedule ‘an absolute joke’ and a ‘disgrace’ but Town coach Danny Webb says he quite enjoys it.

He told the DT: “We can’t use fatigue as an excuse or a small squad because we have got some good players to choose from and to come on on Monday who we feel are a bit leggy after tomorrow’s game.

“Sometimes it is good because it keeps the flow going if you win, and if you don’t win it can also be good because you have got the chance to turn it around really quickly. Six points out of the two would be great because we felt a little bit robbed last week but that is life.”

Webb admitted it is going to be ‘tough’ on some players who are needed in both matches but suggested there will be some rotation.

He said: “The goalie, defensive side, even the midfield tends to be stuck with when you have got two games in a short space of time. It is always the attacking players who are the ones to rotate, I am not saying that will be the case this weekend, but the manager is always keen to say that any subs he makes within a game, it will be any one of the front four because they are the ones doing the pressing and setting the tone.

“It is going to be tough because we are not going to change the full 11 for Hartlepool but they are fit boys and some lads are going to have to get through it.”

Webb continued: “Hartlepool will be a tough game but we will worry about that on Sunday when we are in training. Altrincham have had a good start, the manager has done a very good job there, and we have got to justify the favourites tag by getting the three points.”

There are some National League fixtures tonight and last season Chesterfield played Barnet on the Friday evening of this weekend but Webb said that option was ‘not suggested’ this time and that it is normally down to the home team to make that request.

And so the Blues will have to dig in this weekend if they are to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

On preparations for the double-header, Webb said: “During this week we have all taken turns on watching both teams and making our assessments.