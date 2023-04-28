The Spireites can secure third place as long as they better Woking’s result against Solihull Moors.

Town will be clear favourites against the relegated Stones, who have not won in the league for five months and have conceded 100 goals.

“There is no complacency from us, the players are not complacent, they have been in football long enough to know that anyone can beat anyone but you would like to think that if we turn up the victory will be ours,” assistant manager Danny Webb said,

Chesterfield can finish third with a win against Maidstone United on Saturday. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

“The boys have been focused, there has been a spring in everyone’s step since that Woking result (against Halifax).

“Everyone on the outside will think that this is going to be a foregone conclusion tomorrow but believe me it won’t.

“We have to make sure there are no slips, no mistakes and concentration is absolute maximum.

“They will be looking to finish the season with a massive shock, which it would be if they were to win, but shocks can happen."

Former Wolves and Colchester United defender, George Elokobi, took over the Stones permanently in March.

With nothing but pride to play for, Maidstone will be able to play with freedom and that is something the Spireites will have to be wary of.

“There is a point that they could do some nutty things on the pitch because the result does not matter,” Webb explained.

“We are third and they are bottom and the table does not lie but it does not mean it is a foregone conclusion. We've got to show why we are so many points ahead of them.

“They (Maidstone) have probably got an eye on next season and even in tomorrow’s game he (Elokobi) might be looking at players who might not have featured much, he might try a different formation or he might continue with what he has been doing. I think he has thrown a few youngsters in from their academy and that naturally brings a lift to their support to see some of their homegrown players out on the pitch and they will run about like their life depends on it."

He added: “I know George (Elokobi) from Leyton Orient. He has gone in and brought a bit of positivity but sadly they haven't had any sort of results to go with that.

