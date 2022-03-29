Second-placed Northampton still have three games in hand on the Spireites, but Sunday’s win gives the current leaders a cushion with them also having a more superior goal difference.

Chesterfield, in what was their final home game of the season, went in front when from a free-kick 30 yards out, Amy Pashley’s curling effort is was pushed away by the goalkeeper but Georgia Willson was on hand to score the rebound.

The lead was then doubled when a brilliant driving run by Georgina Williams ended with a shot which was again palmed away but this time Millie Standen was on hand eight yards out to powerfully slam the ball home.

Georgia Willson opened the scoring for Spireites.

Both sides created numerous chances in the second-half but it wasn’t until the last minute that the win was sealed as sub Emily Mapley-Sims’ run down the left ended with a low shot past the keeper.

Chesterfield boss Mike Noon said: “It was a tough game against a good side.

"We were the better team with the ball and created some good chances but it was very hard to break them down as they’re quite compact and defended well.

“But credit to our players who scored three fantastic goals and it was a good performance.”