Chesterfield without a win in seven after Wealdstone draw - how it happened

Michael Obiero put the Stones ahead on 24 minutes from close-range but substitute Armando Dobra equalised just a couple of minutes after coming on near the hour-mark.

This was the Blues’ third straight draw after losing four on the bounce.

The fourth-placed Spireites go two points clear of Barnet in fifth but they are now six points behind Woking in third although Town have two games in hand.

Liam Mandeville in action against Wealdstone. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There were three changes from the goalless draw at Solihull Moors on Saturday as Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough and Joe Quigley replaced Ollie Banks, Dobra and Paul McCallum.

The Spireites had started brightly in the first 20 minutes but they lost their way after Obiero’s opener and they could have fallen further behind.

The closest Town came to scoring was when Ash Palmer’s header from Oldaker’s corner was cleared off the line. In the same attack, Oldaker tested goalkeeper Samuel Howes from the edge of the box.

The Stones responded with a chance of their own but Ross Fitzsimons reacted to tip over Tarryn Allarakhia’s header.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play when Allarakhia’s cross from the left was met by the head of Ashley Charles. Fitzsimons got a hand on it, and it may have already gone over the line, but Obiero made sure from close-range anyway.

The Blues looked for an immediate response and Colclough forced Howes to tip over, but then it was Fitzsimons’ turn again to make a smart save at his near post to deny Charles.

Frustrations grew as the half went on, and Oldaker and Mikes Jones went into the book, before a superb defensive header from Charlie Bakker prevented Quigley from surely heading in LIam Mandeville’s cross.

Colclough came close to levelling the score five minutes after the break but his shot from a tight angle hit the post, Oldaker’s rebound was blocked and then Mandeville blasted over.

But other than that it had been a flat first 15 minutes of the second-half and Paul Cook made a double change on the hour-mark as Dobra and McCallum replaced Jones and Quigley.

And just a couple of minutes later Dobra made an instant impact as he found the corner with an emphatic finish to equalise. That was his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, making him the first Chesterfield player to reach double figures this campaign.

As the Spireites went in search of a second goal, Mandeville was denied by an excellent last-ditch block by Samuel Habergham who threw himself at the ball.