Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winger was forced off in the first-half of the 5-0 win against Gateshead after a tackle by Kenton Richardson. He went to hospital but thankfully the initial assessment is more positive than when it first happened.

"We have just heard that it is not a break so that is great news,” coach Danny Webb said. “His ankle is like a balloon so hopefully it is a bit of bone bruising and a little bit of a twist. I thought it was a really bad tackle but to be fair to the ref he booked him (Richardson) and gave a free-kick. We don’t know any timeframe yet. The news is better than we first thought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Miguel Freckleton was not involved due to a tight hamstring.

Chesterfield beat Gateshead 5-0 to go nine points clear at the top. Picture: Tina Jenner

The Spireites extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points and they still have two games in hand.

Will Grigg scored a hat-trick and Tom Naylor and Michael Jacobs also got on the scoresheet.

"I don’t think I am speaking out of turn but it was quite a comfortable evening,” Webb said on the performance. “We dominated from start to finish and we were ruthless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever they threw at us we dealt with, I don’t think they got much joy in our half, we pressed really well and we punished them. We were defensively excellent, we played some really good stuff, and put them to the sword. I think it is a message to everyone that there is certainly no hangover from the FA Cup.

"There was a few things in the second-half that the gaffer was not happy with. He has been there and done it so he knows how to keep everyone on their toes. No one in that changing room is getting carried away even with a 5-0 victory.”

Grigg’s treble moves him closer to the 20-goal mark.

Webb said: "I have said it before but he does the target man stuff so well. He deserves all the goals he gets. Tonight was Will’s night.”

James Berry made a big impact after replacing the injured Colclough, winning the penalty which Grigg scored to make it 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Berry, Webb said: "He was excellent. We have been on him about his out of possession stuff. He has come from Macclesfield, a couple of leagues below, he was tearing it up week in week out. He tracked back, he helped Branden Horton out,. If we can get that then we will have an all-round player on our hands.”

Next up is a trip to Welling United in the FA Trophy in the fourth round and the Spireites plan on fielding a very young side.