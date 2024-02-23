Chesterfield winger 'touch and go' for Rochdale clash - Spireites team news
The Spireites host financially-troubled Dale on Saturday at the SMH Group Stadium.
Berry, who has been in great form recently, was not in the squad against Bromley last weekend because of a hamstring problem.
When asked by the DT if he is fit for Saturday, coach Danny Webb said: “Touch and go. He is going to get on the training ground today and see how he is.”
But the Blues will definitely be without Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) again.
"Frecks will definitely be a few weeks,” Webb continued.
"Colclough did some real hard running on Tuesday so he is closer but not yet.”
Rochdale face the prospect of liquidation if they don’t get an investment of £2m by March, the club announced this week.
On the pitch, they are 13th and have lost their last four games.
Webb added: "They are a good footballing team. They play a really good style of football. They have got a style and that is what you have to respect about Rochdale. You know what they want to do and how they want to play. There is no blurred lines and grey areas and I am sure a lot of other teams would say the same about us. They have got some really good forward threats and we are going to have to get our game-plan right to get the three points.”