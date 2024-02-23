Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites host financially-troubled Dale on Saturday at the SMH Group Stadium.

Berry, who has been in great form recently, was not in the squad against Bromley last weekend because of a hamstring problem.

When asked by the DT if he is fit for Saturday, coach Danny Webb said: “Touch and go. He is going to get on the training ground today and see how he is.”

James Berry.

But the Blues will definitely be without Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) and Ryan Colclough (ankle) again.

"Frecks will definitely be a few weeks,” Webb continued.

"Colclough did some real hard running on Tuesday so he is closer but not yet.”

Rochdale face the prospect of liquidation if they don’t get an investment of £2m by March, the club announced this week.

On the pitch, they are 13th and have lost their last four games.