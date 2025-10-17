Dylan Duffy is in contention to be involved for Chesterfield’s game against Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites host the 12th-placed Coasters on Saturday and a win, combined with other favourable results, could mean they are sitting in the automatic promotion spots come 5pm.

After being thrashed at Colchester United, the Blues have won their last two in all competitions, keeping successive clean sheets, and they will be hoping to continue that run when they face Pete Wild’s men this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield will be without suspended pair Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor, who are both serving one-match bans after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season, while manager Paul Cook will be in the stands after receiving his sixth booking, triggering a two-game suspension. The Spireites will also still be without Will Grigg (groin), but the timescale for his return is short-term.

Dylan Duffy.

But Duffy, who started the campaign with two goals and three assists in the first month before picking up a ‘freak’ injury which has meant he has missed the last seven games, is in contention to be involved in the matchday 16. The winger has passed rigorous fitness tests and could make his return against Fleetwood.

Duffy’s comeback means Chesterfield have several attacking options to choose from including James Berry, Dilan Markanday, Armando Dobra, Ronan Darcy, Liam Mandeville and Will Dickson.

“We are really pleased to have him back,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said. “He has been a bit of a nightmare for the physios because he loves football and he has been desperate to be back. He has been asking to come back but we have had to be careful with him because it was a bit of a freak injury. But he has trained with the group this week and it will be nice to have him back this weekend.”