Chesterfield winger set for short spell on sidelines
The winger has been in superb form this season, bagging five assists and five goals.
The 28-year-old was absent from the win against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Sunday and not involved in the squad at all.
But the good news is that he is only set to be out for two more weeks with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Eastleigh.
Chesterfield face Southport in the FA Trophy this Saturday, a game he probably would not have played in anyway, before they return to league action the following weekend away at Hartlepool United.
“It is going to be three weeks, but he has done a week already, so hopefully a couple of weeks,” coach Danny Webb told the DT after the win against Orient.
"He did it towards the end of the Eastleigh game and it suddenly just flared up.
"He has had good treatment but it is literally a week or two.”