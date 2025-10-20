Dylan Duffy has opened up about his ‘freak’ injury which kept him out for six weeks.

The winger started the season in fine form, scoring two and getting three assists in six appearances, before he picked up a strange knee injury in the 2-2 draw at home to Crawley Town at the end of August. It caused the 22-year-old to miss six league games before he made his return off the bench late on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town.

The Irishman reminded everyone what they had been missing, delivering several quality crosses in the latter stages, but unfortunately the Spireites could not make them count as they had to settle for a point, which leaves them sixth in the table.

"I basically had a Baker’s cyst,” he told 1866 Sport. “It was a build-up of fluid in my knee that ended up bursting against Crawley which was not ideal. When it happened I did not think I would be out for as long as I was but it just took so long to get right. Now that I am back I am delighted.

"I needed to wait for the swelling to go and it did take a while. I was adamant to get back but the physio knows best and he has got me back now in tip-top shape so credit to him.”

Duffy started the campaign by creating the winner against Barrow on the opening day of the season and then he grabbed another assist at Cheltenham Town the following week, as well as scoring a delightful free-kick. He then notched his third assist against Bristol Rovers before netting a beauty at home to Crawley.

"It is probably the best start I have ever had,” he continued. “Obviously I was disappointed when I came out because I was doing well. I just need to get back to where I left off and hopefully I can do that in the next few games.”

The left-footer, who signed from Lincoln City in January, initially on loan before a permanent move was soon confirmed, penning a deal until 2027, came close to creating a winner on Saturday as he made a positive impact off the bench.

"That it why I was brought on, to whip balls into the box,” he added. “On another day, someone could have got on the end of one of them. It feels like two points dropped rather than a point gained.”