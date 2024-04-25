Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old joined from Macclesfield last August and went on to score seven goals and get five assists in 38 appearances, but only 11 of those were starts.

Although League Two will be a step up, he is hoping to achieve similar, if not higher, numbers.

He told the DT: "When I have played I feel I have done really well and showed people what I can do and hopefully next year I can still do the same. I want to play as much as I can and get as many goals and assists as I can. Next season, in League Two, I am hoping to do more of the same that I have done this year.

James Berry (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

"It is where we all want to be, in that Football League, it is what we all set out to do from the start and where we all want to be. Next year is going to be a test but all the lads are going to be raring to go.”

Berry had to remain patient at times to get his chance in a side that was flying high at the top of the league but the fans took to him straight from the off and enjoyed his direct style.

Reflecting on his first season at the Blues, he said: “It could not have gone any better, my first season here, into the Football League where we all want to be, where the club deserves to be and where it should be. Ninety-eight points in a season is mental so we are all realy proud of ourselves.

"I have really settled in, I have loved living here, my family love being here, my family loves coming up, so I am really settled here and that is all thanks to the gaffer and the lads and the backroom staff. I am a shy person until I start coming out of my shell and get my feet under the table so I can only thank everyone at Chesterfield for really welcoming me."

Berry and his team-mates mingled with supporters at the town hall celebration parade and the winger said it will be a day that will live long in the memory.

He explained: "Hopefully not, but myself and some of the other lads might only get this once in their careers so you have got to cherish these moments and live in the moment. We have got to soak it all in because days like this don’t come around very often