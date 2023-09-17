Watch more videos on Shots!

The winger joined Chesterfield from Macclesfield last month and he is already becoming a fan favourite after making impressive contributions off the bench, including assisting the winner on Saturday against Ebbsfleet United.

The youngster clearly has a promising future ahead of him but just two years ago he was contemplating quitting his playing career altogether.

He told the DT: “When I left Hull I had no interest in playing anymore, that is the honest truth, I had no interest at all. I wanted to pursue something else like going overseas to America maybe to do a college course or some coaching. I wouldn’t say I could walk away from the sport entirely but as a player I had had enough. I remember having the conversation with my mum and dad like it was yesterday. I was just thinking that I had tried my best and maybe it was just not working out. But things happened and I went and trained with Altrincham and then Robbie Savage gave me a call and I thought that sometimes you have to start again to go back up and I am thankful I did that and thankful to him.”

James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner.

When asked why he thought about walking away, Berry continued: “A couple of things happened and I just lost my head a bit mentally and stuff like that. I never really became depressed or anything like that. I just thought maybe football isn’t for me. I just thought I have given so much to it but maybe it is not it. I just hit a brickwall with it. That was about two years ago and in those two years a lot has changed for me personally and I am thankful it has.”

While he was banging the goals in for Macclesfield to help them to promotion and collecting several individual awards along the way, Berry did some coaching and that is something he might pursue in future years. He already has his level one and level two coaching badges and he is currently in the process of working towards his Uefa B licence.

The likeable lad has only made one start for the Spireites so far but when he is on the bench he says he doesn’t just simply see himself as a ‘sub’ and he likes to analyse where he can hurt the opposition. Against Ebbsfleet, he said he noticed there was lots of space to exploit behind the backline and he took full advantage of that to set-up the winner.

Explaining why he felt the need to do his badges so young, the humble, switched-on and level-headed youngster said: “Tomorrow is never promised. Anything could happen. You have just got to plan ahead. My mum and dad are always behind me football-wise but my dad in particular is always pushing me to do my badges because I have got an opportunity. I am always looking to do things when my career is over which theoretically is a long way off but you never know.”

Berry, who says his favourite position is on the left wing, is ready to grasp the chance at Chesterfield with both hands.

He added: “That was a massive thing for me, becoming a full-time footballer. It is just the little things like training everyday. I am buzzing to be 22 and doing it. I am a lucky lad to be doing this.

“As soon as I heard of the interest from Chesterfield I was itching to go really. I think anyone would be because it is a huge club with a massive fanbase. It was a no-brainer really.

