Chesterfield win final home game of the season against Boreham Wood

What Chesterfield's final home game of the season lacked in quality it more than made up for in action.d

They ran out 3-2 winners against a Boreham Wood side who ended the game with 10 men.

It was the strikeforce of Tom Denton and Scott Boden who did the damage once again, the former getting two either side of a penalty from the latter.

Chesterfield made a bright start and should have been ahead inside 10 minutes, Joe Rowley slipping in Scott Boden, the in-form marksman denied by keeper George Legg.

When Will Evans headed a corner back across goal, Haydn Hollis powered it goalwards, only for a defender to get in the way.

And then Jamal Fyfield tried to head a high ball back to Legg, not realising that Boden was stood in an offside position, Legg once again having to rescue his side with a crucial save.

The visitors' first real attack saw a dangerous ball flashed across goal by Justin Shaibu, Evans clearing from his goalmouth.

It was an entertaining first quarter of an hour and the Spierites were unlucky not to take the lead again when Denton nodded an Ellis Chapman to Jonathan Smith, the skipper's left foot blast clearing the bar.

Boreham Wood had scarcely threatened and yet they hit the net first, Kieran Murtagh sending a rocket of an 18-yard free-kick into Shwan Jalal's top left hand corner.

The Spireites had looked dangerous from set-pieces and almost levelled immediately, but Denton's header from a Chapman free-kick flashed wide.

Town's targetman then chested down a Josef Yarney cross at the back post, took a couple of touches and brought another fine stop from Legg.

Curtis Weston was the next to force the stopper into action, his long range piledriver well kept out.

The home side deserved a goal, however, and it came with two minutes left in the half.

Jonathan Smith headed it down the right to the breaking Brad Barry, he crossed and Denton brought it down and hooked it home.

Four minutes after the interval Legg was beaten once again, this time from the penalty spot.

A lovely move by the hosts, started by Denton halfway before the ball was swept right and then forward, ended with Boden's cross being handled in the area.

Boden took the spot-kick himself and sent Legg the wrong way to make it 2-1.

It should have been comfortable from then on in, but Town are masters of making life difficult for themselves.

First Yarney held Justin Shaibu back on the touchline to earn a yellow card and concede a free-kick, then when it was delivered into the box he handled it.

Shaibu took the penalty and tucked it away calmly to level.

Chesterfield went in search of a third and came close when Chapman's cross was met by Denton, who headed over.

Things got a little easier when Manny Parry went into the book for a foul on Barry and received his marching orders, following a first half booking for time wasting.

John Sheridan opted for a trio of changes in the wake of the red card, Charlie Carter, Lee Shaw and Robbie Weir taking the place of Smith, Boden and Weston respectively.

There could have been a second sending off for Boreham Wood, Femi Ilesanmi appearing to lash out at a prone Denton following an aerial challenge, but both players were booked.

Denton had the last laugh, however, craning his neck to nod home his second and Town's third, after Legg spilled a Hollis cross.

The goalkeeper stopped things from getting even worse, sticking out a leg to keep a deflected Barry shot from finding the net in stoppage time, before the Proact rose to show its appreciation for the victorious Spireites at the final whistle.