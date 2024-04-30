Chesterfield win award after sealing promotion back to EFL
Chairman Mike Goodwin and club legend Jamie Hewitt collected the accolade which was presented for winning the National League title and promotion back to the Football League.
“It feels fantastic,” Goodwin said. “We have had six years down in the wilderness but to get back in the EFL is great and we are looking forward to next season.
"Wembley was a real disappointment to everyone but Paul Cook strengthened the side in the close season and we came back again this season and hit the ground running. We hit the top of the league in September and never lost it.
"Paul Cook is a great manager, he is enthusiastic, passionate, enigmatic. We just hope we can keep him for a while.
"The ambition is to consolidate in this league. I know the new owners want to go again this year if we can but it is a tough league but we will do our best and hopefully be up there at the end of the season.”
The Star’s Football Awards have been running since 2007 and winners of different categories have included the likes of Brian Clough, Jack Charlton, Gordon Banks, David Hirst, Chris Waddle, Ron Atkinson and Neil Warnock.
The evening was well attended by lots of famous faces as well as managers from Sheffield Wednesday (Danny Rohl), Rotherham United (Steve Evans) and Doncaster Rovers (Grant McCann).
