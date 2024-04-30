Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites were honoured at The Star’s Football Awards at the OEC in Sheffield on Monday night.

Chairman Mike Goodwin and club legend Jamie Hewitt collected the accolade which was presented for winning the National League title and promotion back to the Football League.

“It feels fantastic,” Goodwin said. “We have had six years down in the wilderness but to get back in the EFL is great and we are looking forward to next season.

Jamie Hewitt and Mike Goodwin pictured with the award alongside Mick McCarthy.

"Wembley was a real disappointment to everyone but Paul Cook strengthened the side in the close season and we came back again this season and hit the ground running. We hit the top of the league in September and never lost it.

"Paul Cook is a great manager, he is enthusiastic, passionate, enigmatic. We just hope we can keep him for a while.

"The ambition is to consolidate in this league. I know the new owners want to go again this year if we can but it is a tough league but we will do our best and hopefully be up there at the end of the season.”

The Star’s Football Awards have been running since 2007 and winners of different categories have included the likes of Brian Clough, Jack Charlton, Gordon Banks, David Hirst, Chris Waddle, Ron Atkinson and Neil Warnock.