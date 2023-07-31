More often than not the Spireites have played 4-2-3-1 under manager Paul Cook but that might not always be the case this term.

Although it was only a slight tweak, Town lined-up with an extra man in midfield against Bristol Rovers on Saturday and that could be something they try again.

Coach Danny Webb explained: “Since the manager has come in he has flipped between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3. There will be times when we do a 4-3-3 this season so it was to look at that today.

Spireites coach Danny Webb. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It is good to change things and see how we would be going into the next game if it was to be a 4-3-3 if you get any last-minute injuries. You need a Plan B and sometimes you need a Plan C as well.”

League One Rovers won the game 2-0 but there wasn’t an obvious gulf in class between the two sides.

Giving his summary, Webb told the DT: “It was very even. We probably had more of the ball in their half than they did in ours. But, as always, results don’t lie with any sort of outcome.

“The manager is disappointed with the nature of the two goals we conceded so that is disappointing regardless of the opposition.

“With the chances we have had with their goalie making a few mistakes we are disappointed we did not punish them.

“You don’t take too much from winning 9-0 at Matlock and you can’t take too much from the result today. But these are the games where you can iron out the last little details before the season starts. In a weird way you don’t mind a few mistakes in pre-season to get them out of the way for Dorking because that is when it matters.”

As Webb says, the real stuff now starts this Saturday against Dorking Wanderers, and he believes they are well prepared for the season opener.

He added: “I think the pre-season we have had on a whole has been very positive, no major injuries, some really good football.

“I think the lads have been excellent, they look fit, they look hungry, raring to go.