Chesterfield will win league 'comfortably', says rival National League coach

Another National League coach has said he expects Chesterfield to win the title comfortably.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites beat play-off challengers Aldershot Town 4-1 in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

The result, combined with Bromley’s 2-2 draw against Altrincham, means the Blues are 10 points clear at the top and they still have two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldershot actually took the lead early on but Chesterfield quickly responded with a superb Darren Oldaker free-kick before further goals from Ryan Colclough, Will Grigg and Armando Dobra secured a well-deserved victory.

Aldershot assistant manager Hugo Langton.

Speaking after the game, Aldershot assistant manager, Hugo Langton, said: "Chesterfield are an excellent side. I expect them not to just win the league, but to win it very comfortably. They have got some very good players who are way above this level.”

The Shots went ahead through Josh Stokes on three minutes but Oldaker’s set-piece one minute later levelled the score. A free-kick was awarded after Armando Dobra was knocked to the floor, but Langton wasn’t sure that was the correct decision.

He said: "If I am completely honest, from where I was standing, and I could be proved completely wrong on this by the way, I thought it was such a soft free-kick. Don’t get me wrong it was a great strike, great free-kick, but my initial thought was that it was a bit soft and their bench agreed with me to be fair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Aldershot’s overall performance, he added: "I just felt today we were a bit naive in our defending, but they have got good movement and good players.

"We had some good chances, we had one off the line, their keeper has pulled off an absolute worldie, but ultimately the game boiled down to, especially the last 20 minutes, they were a bit brighter in the box than we were.”

The Shots were without their manager, Tommy Widdrington because of illness, and their second top goalscorer, Laurent Tolaj, was out with a knock.