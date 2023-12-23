Chesterfield will win league 'comfortably', says rival National League coach
The Spireites beat play-off challengers Aldershot Town 4-1 in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.
The result, combined with Bromley’s 2-2 draw against Altrincham, means the Blues are 10 points clear at the top and they still have two games in hand.
Aldershot actually took the lead early on but Chesterfield quickly responded with a superb Darren Oldaker free-kick before further goals from Ryan Colclough, Will Grigg and Armando Dobra secured a well-deserved victory.
Speaking after the game, Aldershot assistant manager, Hugo Langton, said: "Chesterfield are an excellent side. I expect them not to just win the league, but to win it very comfortably. They have got some very good players who are way above this level.”
The Shots went ahead through Josh Stokes on three minutes but Oldaker’s set-piece one minute later levelled the score. A free-kick was awarded after Armando Dobra was knocked to the floor, but Langton wasn’t sure that was the correct decision.
He said: "If I am completely honest, from where I was standing, and I could be proved completely wrong on this by the way, I thought it was such a soft free-kick. Don’t get me wrong it was a great strike, great free-kick, but my initial thought was that it was a bit soft and their bench agreed with me to be fair.”
On Aldershot’s overall performance, he added: "I just felt today we were a bit naive in our defending, but they have got good movement and good players.
"We had some good chances, we had one off the line, their keeper has pulled off an absolute worldie, but ultimately the game boiled down to, especially the last 20 minutes, they were a bit brighter in the box than we were.”
The Shots were without their manager, Tommy Widdrington because of illness, and their second top goalscorer, Laurent Tolaj, was out with a knock.
On Widdrington, Langton added: “He is not great – he is struggling to get out of bed at the moment – he is feeling a bit wiped out.”