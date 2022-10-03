The Leicestershire club are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition.

They were founded in 1946 and play in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division North and are currently seventh.

They reached this stage of the competition after beating Shefford Town and Campton 5-0 in the last round in what was described as their ‘biggest’ ever game.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round has been made.

The Spireites will visit Cropston Road on Saturday, October 15.

The winners of the tie will receive £9,375 in prize money, while the losers get £3,125.

This is the last round before the first round proper when League One and League Two clubs enter.

First round matches will be played on Saturday, November 5.

