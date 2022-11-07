Chesterfield will travel to National League South club or League Two side in FA Cup second round
Chesterfield will travel to either AFC Wimbledon or Weymouth in the FA Cup second round.
Weymouth, who are bottom of the National League South, and 15th-placed League Two side Wimbledon, drew 1-1 on Saturday in Dorset. The replay takes place on Tuesday, November 15.
Second round ties will be played between November 25 and 28, which means the Spireites’ league game against Woking on November 26 will have to be rearranged.
Winners of second round matches receive £67,000 in prize money.
The Blues beat League Two side Northampton Town 1-0 at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.
Chesterfield reached the third round last season, where they lost 5-1 away at Chelsea.