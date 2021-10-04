The Nash are currently third in the National League North with five wins and a draw from their first seven games.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 16.

The winner of the tie will receive £9,375, in prize money and the loser will get £3,125.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round has been made.

On whether a cup run could help or hinder Chesterfield’s season, manager James Rowe, said: "Lincoln made the quarter-finals in the year that they won the National League and previous winners of the league have not had such good cup runs so it can work both ways.

“We want to go as far as we can in every competition, we play every game to win.”

When asked what his favourite FA Cup memory is, Rowe added: "The free-kick Paul Gascoigne scored at Wembley against Arsenal in 1991. That is a memory of my childhood, I think I had just turned eight, that free-kick and the celebration will stick with me.”

The Spireites had a year to forget in the FA Cup last season.

In the fourth qualifying round they beat Stockport County on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes but the match had to be replayed after it emerged that Burnley loanee Jordan Cropper was not registered to play in the game. Town lost the replay 4-0.