Chesterfield will play FC Halifax Town in National League play-off elimination round

Chesterfield will travel to FC Halifax Town in the National League play-off elimination round after a goalless draw against Woking secured their place in the top seven.

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 5:12 pm

The Spireites finished seventh and will now visit The Shay on Tuesday, May 24 (7.45pm).

The play-off final will be at West Ham United’s London Stadium on Sunday, June 5 (3pm).

All ties are single-leg matches with extra time and penalties used if necessary.

All play-off matches will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

They would have been overtaken by Dagenham and Redbridge had they lost because the Daggers beat Wrexham 3-0.

Stockport County clinched the title after beat Halifax 2-0.

The Spireites lost 3-2 at Notts County in last season’s play-off elimination round.

