The Spireites finished seventh and will now visit The Shay on Tuesday, May 24 (7.45pm).
The play-off final will be at West Ham United’s London Stadium on Sunday, June 5 (3pm).
All ties are single-leg matches with extra time and penalties used if necessary.
All play-off matches will be broadcast live on BT Sport.
Chesterfield secured their place in the play-offs on Sunday after a goalless draw at home to Woking.
They would have been overtaken by Dagenham and Redbridge had they lost because the Daggers beat Wrexham 3-0.
Stockport County clinched the title after beat Halifax 2-0.
The Spireites lost 3-2 at Notts County in last season’s play-off elimination round.