The Spireites finished seventh and will now visit The Shay on Tuesday, May 24 (7.45pm).

The play-off final will be at West Ham United’s London Stadium on Sunday, June 5 (3pm).

All ties are single-leg matches with extra time and penalties used if necessary.

Chesterfield have qualified for the National League play-offs.

All play-off matches will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Chesterfield secured their place in the play-offs on Sunday after a goalless draw at home to Woking.

They would have been overtaken by Dagenham and Redbridge had they lost because the Daggers beat Wrexham 3-0.

Stockport County clinched the title after beat Halifax 2-0.