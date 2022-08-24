Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like the Spireites, the Bees are also unbeaten after four games.

A win for Town will mean they jump above Barnet into top spot for at least one day until the Saturday fixtures.

The Blues have an excellent recent record against the North London outfit, beating them 4-1, 4-2, 2-0 and 6-0 in the last four meetings.

Chesterfield beat Barnet 4-1 away and 4-2 at home last season.

Kabongo Tshimanga hammered five goals past them in the two games last term, including a hat-trick in the 4-2 home win, while Akwasi Asante bagged a treble in the 6-0 thumping. A pairing of Tshimanga and Asante up front could be something Paul Cook considers for this clash.

The likelihood is that this one will not be as easy as previous encounters because Dean Brennan’s men have already beaten both Halifax and Woking 2-0 at home, while seeing off Yeovil Town 2-1 away, and they collected a point at Gateshead in a 2-2 draw.

Although it is still early days Barnet appear to be much-improved after finishing sixth bottom and conceding 89 goals – the second most in the division – in the National League last season. The previous year they finished second bottom having conceded 88 goals but avoided the drop because there was no relegation that season.

New signing Nicke Kabamba has three goals already, while they also pulled off a coup by bringing in full-back Ben Wynter from Torquay United on a free transfer. Other new boys include towering former Woking centre-back Moussa Diarra, Harry Pritchard from Eastleigh, Weymouth’s Sean Shields and ex-Yeovil Town midfielder Dean Gorman, who won the National League title with Leyton Orient in 2018.

"They (Chesterfield) are a good side, a seasoned side, Cooky (Paul Cook) has been there, done it and got the t-shirt,” Brennan said ahead of Friday’s match.

"It is a great place to go and it will be a tough game.

"We are looking forward to it, there is a lot of confidence around the place.

"We have got to make sure we have got the same mentality that we have shown in the first four games.”

After Barnet, Chesterfield then travel to Altrincham three days later on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm KO).