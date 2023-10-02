Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Poppies are currently third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central after one win from their first 10 games.

The match will be played on Saturday, October 14.

The winners of the tie will receive £9,375 in prize money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw has been made . (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Spireites have reached the third round for the last two years. Last season they held West Brom to a thrilling 3-3 draw before losing the replay at the Hawthorns. The year before they lost 5-1 against then European champions Chelsea.

FULL DRAW – NORTHERN SECTION

Scarborough v Oxford City

Altrincham v Oldham Athletic

Halifax v Marine

Blyth Spartans /Worksop Town v Boston

AFC Fylde v Leek Town

Hereford v Rochdale

York City v Peterborouugh Sports/Needham Market

Solihull Moors v Biggleswade Town

Chesterfield v Kettering Town

Alfreton Town v Macclesfield

Hartlepool United v Chester

Bromsgrove/Chelmsford City v Whitby Town

Curzon Ashton v Tamworth

Kidderminster Harriers v Ashton United

Stourbridge v Gateshead

SOUTHERN SECTION