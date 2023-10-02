Chesterfield will host seventh-tier club in FA Cup - full draw here
Chesterfield will play seventh-tier Kettering Town at home in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
The Poppies are currently third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central after one win from their first 10 games.
The match will be played on Saturday, October 14.
The winners of the tie will receive £9,375 in prize money.
The Spireites have reached the third round for the last two years. Last season they held West Brom to a thrilling 3-3 draw before losing the replay at the Hawthorns. The year before they lost 5-1 against then European champions Chelsea.
FULL DRAW – NORTHERN SECTION
- Scarborough v Oxford City
- Altrincham v Oldham Athletic
- Halifax v Marine
- Blyth Spartans /Worksop Town v Boston
- AFC Fylde v Leek Town
- Hereford v Rochdale
- York City v Peterborouugh Sports/Needham Market
- Solihull Moors v Biggleswade Town
- Chesterfield v Kettering Town
- Alfreton Town v Macclesfield
- Hartlepool United v Chester
- Bromsgrove/Chelmsford City v Whitby Town
- Curzon Ashton v Tamworth
- Kidderminster Harriers v Ashton United
- Stourbridge v Gateshead
SOUTHERN SECTION
- Aldershot Town v Lewes
- Torquay United v Maidstone United
- AFC Totton v Ramsgate
- Aveley/Hornchurch v Barnet
- Hemel Hempstead v Woking
- Horsham v Dorking Wanderers
- Eastleigh v Dover Athletic
- Yeovil v Southend United
- Bromley v Wealdstone
- Weston Supermare v Maidenhead United
- Braintree Town v Chesham United
- Bracknell Town v Dagenham and Redbridge
- Worthing v Bath City
- Boreham Wood v Gosport/Welling
- Carshalton/Cray Valley v Enfield Town
- Ebbsfleet United v Salisbury/Slouth
- Billericay Town v Sheppey United