Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Chesterfield will go into the play-off semi-final second leg against Walsall with 'no fear’, says manager Paul Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have given themselves a mountain to climb after losing the first game 2-0 at the SMH Group Stadium on Sunday after first-half goals from Taylor Allen and Alfie Chang in front of a superb crowd of 10,001.

Town huffed and puffed in the second-half but they could not blow the Walsall wall down despite Tom Naylor, Ash Palmer and Bim Pepple all going close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues can take inspiration from the fact Crewe were in exactly the same position last season after losing 2-0 at home to Doncaster Rovers in the first leg, before wiping out their advantage early on and eventually winning on penalties.

"We will travel across to Walsall on Friday with no fear,” Cook told 1866 Sport. “We don’t fear failure because we haven’t failed this season.

"As everyone knows, we are desperate to be promoted like everyone else is, but we won’t take that into the game. We will try our best to overturn the result.

"It is half-time, the next goal in this tie is absolutely huge and we carry enough quality to be able to get it. We will lick our wounds but there is a long way to go yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing has been won yet. What would it mean to our supporters and our players to overturn the scoreline and get to Wembley? Watch this space.”

Cook will now have to decide what changes, if any, he makes for the game, including weighing up whether Jack Sparkes and Armando Dobra, who have just returned from injury, are fit enough to start if he wishes to choose them.