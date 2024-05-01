Chesterfield will give League Two a 'right go', says striker
The Spireites played some thrilling football on their way to winning the National League title, breaking numerous club records.
And with a manager in Paul Cook who has won League Two before with the Blues, who knows what they might be to achieve.
"I think we have got a right chance, to be honest,” Quigley said. “Looking at the league, I think we are one of the bigger clubs, I think we have got to go in there with the expectation of having a right go.”
Quigley had a productive season, scoring 12 times and grabbing two assists, despite not being a regular starter.
The 27-year-old scored late winners against Dorking Wanderers, Aldershot Town and Halifax in the early part of the campaign, which set Chesterfield on their way to securing top spot.
The forward has made more than 100 appearances for the Blues since joining from Yeovil Town in January 2022, which is the most he has played for any club.
Quigley made a small number of outings in League One and League Two earlier in his career but going up with the Spireites is his highlight so far.
"I have played in this league for a long time now and it is the first promotion that I have had so this will always stick out for me,” he told the DT.
The striker said he will set himself some targets over the summer ahead of the new season starting on August 10 but, at the time of speaking, which was at the town hall celebrations, he wanted to live in the moment.
He added: “We had good celebrations against Boreham Wood but this weekend has been more personal, we have got to interact with all the fans, it has been brilliant. It is what the group is about. We will always stop and have a picture with them and hopefully it creates memories for a lifetime.”
