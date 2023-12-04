Chesterfield have got nothing to fear when they take on Watford in the FA Cup third round next month.

That is the verdict of the TV pundits after the Spireites dumped a second League One team out of the famous competition, after beating Leyton Orient 1-0 on Sunday.

The tie was decided by a freakish own goal by defender El Mizouni, whose looping header from Ollie Banks’ cross dipped in.

The match was far from a classic, but Town were deserved winners on the day.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium was covered in snow on the morning of their FA Cup win against Leyton Orient. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Analysing the game on BBC, former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker, Glenn Murray, said: “It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective, and they are in the next round. They have got Watford away. They will be happy.”

While former Sheffield United forward, Danny Webber, said: “That is the kind of goal that was going to decide the game. It was either going to be a moment of brilliance or an error and it turned out to be the latter. As the ball comes in from Ollie Banks, Elmizouni is trying to cover and I think he just loses his bearings and just flicks the ball away, trying to do the right thing for his team, but it just ends up flying in past his goalkeeper. It summed up the way the game went for Leyton Orient today.”

Murray added: “It was some finish!”

It will be the first meeting between Chesterfield and Watford in 26 years, and although Town will be huge underdogs, they can’t be written off completely.

