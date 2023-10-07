Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals in each half from Liam Mandeville and Joe Quigley secured the Spireites a ninth win in 10 games to keep them top of the table. Will Grigg missed a penalty but it did not matter in the end.

It was a dominant display from start to finish and it bagged a first ever win at Meadow Park for Town.

On the performance, Webb said: “I am really delighted. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so comfortable during a game against a Bromley team as the other night, and the same for Boreham Wood today and when I say that I don’t mean any disrespect to those two teams, I just feel that we might have gone to another level. You only get that comfortable feeling if you do things right and barring 10 minutes in the first-half when we went a little bit scrappy, Grimesy made a great block in the second-half, we kept their chances to a minimum. I just felt we dealt with their threats better than we have done in previous seasons. I thought today we were up for the battle all over the pitch. We won our duels all over.”

On Grigg’s first-half penalty miss at 1-0 in the first-half, Webb continued: “He will be disappointed but he gave their three centre-halves a torrid time. He has certainly done his bit for the team.”

Quigley came off the bench to add a second goal late on before hobbling late off with an ankle injury.

Webb said: “Joe has had a great season, when he has come on and when he has started.”

On his injury, Webb said: “He is in the dressing room and it has gone straight back down again. I am sure there is some sort of damage in there but if it is minimal then he will be back training next week.”

Miguel Freckleton and Ash Palmer both missed out due to illness.