The attacking midfielder, who made an impressive start to the season, has been out for six weeks with an ankle injury.

But, all being well, he will play from the beginning in the fourth qualifying round tie.

“Dobra has trained all week so for our supporters that is a nice bit of good news,” Paul Cook said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Armando Dobra is set to return to action on Saturday.

“If Dobra comes through training today he will start tomorrow and that is a big plus for us.”

Tom Whelan has returned from his one month loan at Aldershot Town and he could be involved.

Cook told the DT: “We have got Tom Whelan back from his loan, we are having a look at Tom during this week as well to see what is best for Tom’s future. Tom will be in and around the squad tomorrow.”

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is set to be out for weeks and not months with his ankle injury, while Jack Clarke (hamstring) will also be unavailable for a couple more weeks.

The Spireites have no other fresh injury concerns, Cook said.

Anstey are the lowest ranked team still left in the competition but Cook says he will not be taking them lightly.

“We will be picking a very strong team tomorrow, if I told you the team now you would realise how strong it was, but there will be a couple of changes,” he explained.

“The important thing is working out every member of the squad that we have got. There are one or two lads who we have not seen that are champing for places but, by the same yardstick, we will be approaching the game with the utmost respect.”

The Nomads play four leagues below the Blues and are believed to be the only ‘village team’ to have ever reached this stage of the FA Cup.

The match is being broadcast live online by the BBC.

Cook laughed: “It has more than a look of a banana skin, I think it has the look of a lot of banana skins in the same place!”

“But if we do a professional job, if we apply ourselves right, it will take a lot for us to be knocked out of the tie.

“We have the utmost respect for Anstey, there is a reason they are on the same pitch as us tomorrow, it is because they have earned that right.

“It is an absolutely fantastic tie, I can’t say I am delighted to be involved in it, I have got to tell the truth!”

He added: “It is a great reward for Anstey. We had them watched last week, they won 5-0 at home, and there is a reason why they are winning football games.

“The game will be taken with the utmost seriousness. We don’t want to be that David and Goliath. We want to be sitting in the first round tomorrow.

