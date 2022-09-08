Chesterfield wary of Gateshead striker who is 'one of best in National League'

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in seven appearances so far.

The Head collected their first win of the campaign last weekend, beating Maidstone United 4-1.

The 19th-placed side visit the Technique Stadium this Saturday and Roberts says the Spireites will have their ‘hands full’ with Blackett and Adam Campbell, who also has four goals to his name.

Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson.

“This is a really tough test for us,” Roberts said.

"They gave Notts County a really tough time, possibly should have won the game.

"They won quite comfortably at the weekend and they are a good team.

"They have some real big threats, they run through your lines.

"(Paul) Blackett up front has got energy and pace, he can finish, he is a really big threat. Studying the league and the teams, he jumps out as one of the best strikers that I have seen up to date in this league so we will have our hands full.”

"We think we know what is coming because they are a really good team, they have lots of energy and some really good ball players in the middle of the pitch,” Roberts added.

"They will cause some problems. They will open us up at times but, on the flip side, we feel we can hurt them. We will need to look after the ball well because they can hit you on the break.

"They can play through the thirds, but they can hit you quickly as well with the pace at the top end of the pitch.