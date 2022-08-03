Chesterfield warned of 'bad day' if they don't 'turn up' against National League newcomers

Town travel to the newly-promoted side this Saturday in the first game of the 2022/2023 National League campaign.
The Blues have signed 11 new players this summer after losing in the play-offs in the last two years.
All signs are pointing towards a positive season after winning all five of their pre-season matches, but they have been urged not to get ahead of themselves.
“I have been involved in pre-seasons before when things have gone really well and then in the first game people don’t turn up,” Webb said. "But I don’t feel for one minute that will happen with this group of players because they are so focused on the job in hand.
“It has been a great pre-season, no injuries, good performances, goals, everything is going in the right direction but we are not there yet.
“We have got to go and turn up or else it will be a bad day but, at the minute, the way we are playing I think we have got so much to look forward to.”
Dorking, who won promotion through the National League South play-offs, are playing at this level for the first time and a sell-out is expected at Meadow Park this weekend.
“They play really good football,” Webb added.
“They have got a manager who has worked wonders there, he has done ever so well.
“They have got some good, ex-pros there who know the level.
“It is going to be a packed stadium.”