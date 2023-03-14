The Spireites, who won 4-0 at Wealdstone on Tuesday night, are one place and three points behind this weekend’s opponents.

Woking won 3-1 in Derbyshire in February so Town will be keen to avoid a repeat of that scoreline.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We have got to make sure we don’t have any more sticky patches and we keep going full charge because I think that will be a real humdinger on Saturday and we have got to make sure we come out on the right side of it.

Danny Webb.

“We can’t get carried away because Woking will be a completely different challenge. They are third for a reason and rightly so. Darren (Sarll) has done a fantastic job there, they have got goalscorers, they are strong, physical and they all know their jobs.

“If we don’t turn up and don’t fancy a battle then I am sure we will get undone. We have got to make sure we bring all our tools to the table.

“The players will have memories of what Woking did to us in the first-half and we don’t want a repeat of that and we want to get a bit of payback.”

The Blues cut the gap to Woking from six points to three points with an impressive win at Wealdstone.

Webb revealed that they opted to attack up the sloped pitch in the first-half and it worked a treat.

“To a man we were excellent tonight,” he said.

“It was nice to go in at half-time two goals up and knowing you have got the slope in the second-half. We made the decision before the game to go up the slope first-half and try to turn the screw in the second-half which we did and it might have gone to five or six had we played longer.

“Recently everyone has been a bit critical that we have missed some chances but we punished them today.

”It was nice to enjoy a second-half of football without having to hope for a late winner.”

Paul McCallum, who scored the opener from the penalty spot, limped off injured in the first-half.

On the problem, Webb said: “A very swollen ankle. It was not a kick or anything he rolled it. Sometimes with joints and ankle injuries you can strap them up and they are good to go. I would imagine in the next day or two that swelling will go down and hopefully he will be good to go for Woking.”

Armando Dobra missed out again as he recovers from a hamstring injury but he is making progress.

Webb explained: “He will be training on Thursday but it is one of them, where does he come in at the moment? It is a great headache for the manager.”

There were four changes to the line-up from the draw against Yeovil and Webb said it was to ‘freshen’ up the side.

