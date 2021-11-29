Chesterfield wait to find out FA Trophy third round opponents
The draw for the FA Trophy third round takes place today.
National League teams enter the competition at this stage so Chesterfield will find out their opponents at 1pm when the ties are published.
Third round clashes take place on Saturday, December 18.
Winners in the third round receive £4,500 in prize money and losers get £1,250.
The final is at Wembley on Sunday, May 22.
The Spireites had to withdraw from the trophy at the fifth round stage last season after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.
Town travelled to Aldershot Town but the match was called-off an hour before kick-off.
The Blues squad had to isolate for 10 days so the tie could not be rearranged in the time schedule stated in the competition’s rules.
Chesterfield considered fielding an under-19 team but decided against it in the end.
“We feel that we were forced into a corner and were left with no option,” the club said at the time.