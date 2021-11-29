National League teams enter the competition at this stage so Chesterfield will find out their opponents at 1pm when the ties are published.

Third round clashes take place on Saturday, December 18.

Winners in the third round receive £4,500 in prize money and losers get £1,250.

Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe scored the winner for AFC Fylde against Leyton Orient in the 2019 FA Trophy final.

The final is at Wembley on Sunday, May 22.

The Spireites had to withdraw from the trophy at the fifth round stage last season after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

Town travelled to Aldershot Town but the match was called-off an hour before kick-off.

The Blues squad had to isolate for 10 days so the tie could not be rearranged in the time schedule stated in the competition’s rules.

Chesterfield considered fielding an under-19 team but decided against it in the end.