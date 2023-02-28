Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Unchanged line-up as Spireites look to end winless run
Chesterfield will take on Wrexham away tonight (7.45 KO) as they aim to end their eight-game winless streak.
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from this evening’s trip to North Wales.
Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Build-up, line-ups and odds
13’: McCallum with a good flick-on after Fitzsimons’ long ball, but the flag goes up for offside as it falls to Mandeville.
10’: Chesterfield struggling to keep hold of the ball here - you sense they need a spell of possession just to calm things down.
6’: Elliot Lee plays a perfect ball onto the head of Young, but he just heads wide - Chesterfield living very dangerously here.
4’: 1-0 Wrexham. Great play between Lee and Mullin - the latter plays Lee in and he curls the ball beyond Fitzsimons from the edge of the box into the top-right corner.
2’: Tozer long-throw finds Young at the back post, the ball eventually falls to Lee but he blazes over.
1’: Early free kick after a handball from King. Chesterfield clear their lines and the danger is averted.
The teams have made their way onto the pitch and the game has kicked off here in North Wales.
Chesterfield met Wrexham at the Technique Stadium back in August and ran out 2-0 victors - with Jeff King and Ollie Banks netting in the first 25 minutes of the tie. Wrexham’s current run of form is remarkable, but the Spireites might take some solace in the fact that they are one of only two teams to beat the Welsh side in the league this season - the other being Notts County.