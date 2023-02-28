Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Unchanged line-up as Spireites look to end winless run

Chesterfield met Wrexham at the Technique Stadium back in August and ran out 2-0 victors - with Jeff King and Ollie Banks netting in the first 25 minutes of the tie. Wrexham’s current run of form is remarkable, but the Spireites might take some solace in the fact that they are one of only two teams to beat the Welsh side in the league this season - the other being Notts County.