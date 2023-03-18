News you can trust since 1855
Live

Chesterfield vs Woking LIVE: Four away wins on the bounce as Spireites take victory in huge clash

Chesterfield take on Woking this afternoon (12.30pm KO) as both sides battle to secure third place.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from today’s trip to Surrey.

Liam Mandeville scored for the Spireites on Tuesday at Wealdstone.

LIVE: Chesterfield vs Woking

Show new updates

Danny Webb praises dominant display from Spireites

Danny Webb was full of praise for Chesterfield after they secured three points that could prove vital in the battle for third place: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/sport/football/danny-webb-praises-dominant-display-from-spireites-as-they-lay-down-marker-in-playoff-push-4070153

Match recap

The full match recap can be found here, with thoughts from Danny Webb and Ollie Banks coming shortly:

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/sport/football/match-recap-four-away-wins-on-the-bounce-for-chesterfield-after-huge-1-0-victory-at-woking-4070142

Chesterfield are now level on points with Woking, but remain in fourth place, courtesy of goal difference. There is just two goals separating the two sides, however, and that is a big win for Paul Cook’s charges in terms of the battle for third place.

FULL TIME: A great win for the Spireites here. They defended superbly for most of the 90 minutes and caused plenty of problems on the break. Paul Cook may think the margin of victory should have been wider, but that is a fourth consecutive away win for his side.

90+5’: The ball comes in but Grimes clears - Uchegbulam looks to counter but it comes to nothing.

90+4’: Free kick for Woking on the left hand side after a foul from King. McCallum replaces Quigley for the closing seconds here.

90+2’: A brief moment of panic at the back as Fitzsimons tries to claim the ball in the air - shouts for a penalty go up but Chesterfield survive the threat.

90’: Long ball finds Amond but his cross is well defended by Maguire. Chesterfield then burst forward and Dobra beats at least three defenders, before his shot is saved comfortably.

90’: Five minutes of added time here.

87’: Fitzsimons charges well out of his box to head the ball away from Amond.

