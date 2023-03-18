Chesterfield vs Woking LIVE: Four away wins on the bounce as Spireites take victory in huge clash
Chesterfield take on Woking this afternoon (12.30pm KO) as both sides battle to secure third place.
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from today’s trip to Surrey.
LIVE: Chesterfield vs Woking
Danny Webb was full of praise for Chesterfield after they secured three points that could prove vital in the battle for third place: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/sport/football/danny-webb-praises-dominant-display-from-spireites-as-they-lay-down-marker-in-playoff-push-4070153
The full match recap can be found here, with thoughts from Danny Webb and Ollie Banks coming shortly:
Chesterfield are now level on points with Woking, but remain in fourth place, courtesy of goal difference. There is just two goals separating the two sides, however, and that is a big win for Paul Cook’s charges in terms of the battle for third place.
FULL TIME: A great win for the Spireites here. They defended superbly for most of the 90 minutes and caused plenty of problems on the break. Paul Cook may think the margin of victory should have been wider, but that is a fourth consecutive away win for his side.
90+4’: Free kick for Woking on the left hand side after a foul from King. McCallum replaces Quigley for the closing seconds here.
90+2’: A brief moment of panic at the back as Fitzsimons tries to claim the ball in the air - shouts for a penalty go up but Chesterfield survive the threat.
90’: Long ball finds Amond but his cross is well defended by Maguire. Chesterfield then burst forward and Dobra beats at least three defenders, before his shot is saved comfortably.