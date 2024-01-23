Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Will Grigg puts Spireites in front in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Spireites subs - 80 mins
Banks and Dobra off. Jacobs and Berry on.
Close!
A great move ends in Mandeville bringing a parried save out of Andre Junior. Corner to Town. Better from the hosts there.
Kellermann
Heads wide at the back post from Lewis' deep cross.
Town have been a bit sloppy this half, need to regain control. Subs needed, perhaps.
An hour gone
Chesterfield still 1-0 but Woking have come into it now. Certainly had more possession than in the first-half.
Chance for Woking
A cross from the right reaches Lewis at the back stick, he shoots first time but it is straight at Tyrer.
Yellow card
Banks is booked for saying something to the referee.
Here we go!
Back underway in the second-half!
Attendance
6,402 (46 Woking fans).
In front at half-time
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking
Comfortable first 45 for Town. They have been camped in Woking's half and totally dominated. Visitors have hardly threatened.
Two minutes added
1-0.