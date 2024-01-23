News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Will Grigg puts Spireites in front in National League clash

Leaders Chesterfield host relegation-threatened Woking in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 20:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Show new updates
21:23 GMT

Spireites subs - 80 mins

Banks and Dobra off. Jacobs and Berry on.

21:15 GMT

Close!

A great move ends in Mandeville bringing a parried save out of Andre Junior. Corner to Town. Better from the hosts there.

21:12 GMT

Kellermann

Heads wide at the back post from Lewis' deep cross.

Town have been a bit sloppy this half, need to regain control. Subs needed, perhaps.

21:02 GMT

An hour gone

Chesterfield still 1-0 but Woking have come into it now. Certainly had more possession than in the first-half.

20:56 GMT

Chance for Woking

A cross from the right reaches Lewis at the back stick, he shoots first time but it is straight at Tyrer.

20:55 GMT

Yellow card

Banks is booked for saying something to the referee.

20:48 GMT

Here we go!

Back underway in the second-half!

20:45 GMT

Attendance

6,402 (46 Woking fans).

20:33 GMT

In front at half-time

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking

Comfortable first 45 for Town. They have been camped in Woking's half and totally dominated. Visitors have hardly threatened.

20:30 GMT

Two minutes added

1-0.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Will GriggNational LeagueWoking