Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

It’s a big game at the top of the National League tonight as fourth-placed Chesterfield host Woking in third (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago
Chesterfield v Woking - live updates.
The Spireites have lost their last two without scoring a goal so they will be keen to put that right this evening.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Woking (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Cards 3rd
  • (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Dobra, Mandeville, Colclough; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Sheckleford, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
  • One change as King replaces Sheckleford
Woking almost grab a third

A header comes in from Wilkinson at the back post from a corner from Casey but Covolan tips over for another corner.

Better

Good hold-up play by Quigley allows Colclough to get a shot off but his shot is blocked.

Woking

Are winning a lot of the second balls and headers in the air. Chesterfield can’t get it on the deck.

Blues win a corner

Mandeville’s low cross is cut out and it goes behind.

Dobra gets a curling shot off and Ross turns it behind for another corner, but it comes to nothing.

0-2 after 21 minutes.

Boos

Boos ring out from the home fans. They are not liking what they are seeing so far.

Woking sub - 12 minutes

Anderson off, Hessenthaler on.

Colclough goes close

He cuts inside from the left and takes aim but Ross is equal to it and tips it over for a corner.

Second goal for Woking: 0-2

The visitors double their lead inside 10 minutes and it comes from another defensive mistake. This time it’s Palmer who gives away possession and it allows Daly to nip in and round Covolan to make it 0-2. Nightmare start.

Goal for Woking: 0-1

A bit of a mix-up at the back allows Amond to apply the finish and put the visitors in front from close-range.

Woking counter down the left

But Daly drags his shot wide.

