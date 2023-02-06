Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
It’s a big game at the top of the National League tonight as fourth-placed Chesterfield host Woking in third (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites have lost their last two without scoring a goal so they will be keen to put that right this evening.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Woking (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Cards 3rd
- (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Dobra, Mandeville, Colclough; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Sheckleford, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
- One change as King replaces Sheckleford
A header comes in from Wilkinson at the back post from a corner from Casey but Covolan tips over for another corner.
Are winning a lot of the second balls and headers in the air. Chesterfield can’t get it on the deck.
Mandeville’s low cross is cut out and it goes behind.
Dobra gets a curling shot off and Ross turns it behind for another corner, but it comes to nothing.
0-2 after 21 minutes.
He cuts inside from the left and takes aim but Ross is equal to it and tips it over for a corner.
The visitors double their lead inside 10 minutes and it comes from another defensive mistake. This time it’s Palmer who gives away possession and it allows Daly to nip in and round Covolan to make it 0-2. Nightmare start.
A bit of a mix-up at the back allows Amond to apply the finish and put the visitors in front from close-range.